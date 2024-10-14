United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Bancorp Price Performance

UBCP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.05. 2,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. United Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.