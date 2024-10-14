United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $826.63 and last traded at $826.63, with a volume of 59898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $819.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $744.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Rentals by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,123,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.