Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UONE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 17,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

