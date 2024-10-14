Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $172.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $236.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

