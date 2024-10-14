Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $61.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Valaris traded as low as $51.68 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 185394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Valaris by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 44.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG purchased a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Valaris by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

