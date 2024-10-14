Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIG stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

