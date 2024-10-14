Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

VIG opened at $199.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

