Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

