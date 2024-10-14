Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $392.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,860. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.