Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $8.30 on Monday, reaching $608.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,450. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

