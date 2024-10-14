Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,786,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $11,083,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 728,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

