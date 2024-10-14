Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $79.92.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.