Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.95. The stock has a market cap of $430.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

