Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.59 and last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 330748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.