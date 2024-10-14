Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

