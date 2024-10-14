Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 283,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,309,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,829,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 691,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

