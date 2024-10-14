Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.04 ($0.07), with a volume of 948847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Verici Dx Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Verici Dx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.