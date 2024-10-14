Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $43.08. 1,238,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,499,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

