Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. 82,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,661,000 after acquiring an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,797,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,205,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 94,653 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 825,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.