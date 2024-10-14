Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 4,577,177 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 474,004 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in United Microelectronics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

