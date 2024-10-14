Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.40. 319,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,258. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

