Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VINC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.40. 319,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,258. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vincerx Pharma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.