Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,014.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 149,634 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $32.55 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

