Virtu Financial (VIRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/9/2024 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 838,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 681,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

