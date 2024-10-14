Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.