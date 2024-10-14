Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.63 and last traded at $129.78. Approximately 3,193,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,938,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Vistra Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

