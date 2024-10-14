VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

PCT stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

