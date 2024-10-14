VitalStone Financial LLC Has $131,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304,352 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 521,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.8 %

PCH stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

