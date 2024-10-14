VitalStone Financial LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 167,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

