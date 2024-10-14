VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 224 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IXN stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.