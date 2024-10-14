VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

