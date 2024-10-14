VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 6,447 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $92.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.