VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 233,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,508,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.30.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

