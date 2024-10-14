Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £12,880,000 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Ronnie George sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.33), for a total value of £12,880,000 ($16,856,432.40).

Volution Group Price Performance

FAN stock opened at GBX 597 ($7.81) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,857.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 623.58 ($8.16).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,809.52%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Further Reading

