Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $37.77 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.77 million and $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00043839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,295,419 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

