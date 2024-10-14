Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Watsco has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $491.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.27. Watsco has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.