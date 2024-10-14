Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Up 58.4% in September

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WVE

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.