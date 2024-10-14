Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 82 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.77.

Shares of LMT opened at $604.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.57. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

