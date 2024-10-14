Webster Bank N. A. Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $160.30 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

