Webster Bank N. A. Sells 243 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

SWK opened at $107.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

