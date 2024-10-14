Webster Bank N. A. Sells 5,918 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

