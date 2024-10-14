Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 8,302 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $59,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.19. 3,095,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,045. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

