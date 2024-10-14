Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515,078 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Regions Financial worth $42,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,666,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 7,751.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 1,322,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

