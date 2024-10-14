Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in State Street were worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 541.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 430.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,270 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after acquiring an additional 479,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.88. 439,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.