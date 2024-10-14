Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.35% of Casey’s General Stores worth $48,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $20,180,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.20. 39,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.23. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.13 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

