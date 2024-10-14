Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Chesapeake Energy worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,319.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 161.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock remained flat at $81.46 on Monday. 844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,923. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.