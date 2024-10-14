Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $19.93 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $3,659,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.03. 5,239,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

