Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.45 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,278 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.88. 179,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.