Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 164,001 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 710,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,001 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $62,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 536,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after acquiring an additional 444,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.64. 56,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

