Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 550 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Timken were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $22,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.66. 89,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,032. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.