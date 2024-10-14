Wells Fargo & Company Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $41.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72, a PEG ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 78.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

