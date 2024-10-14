Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 153990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 216,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

